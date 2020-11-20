Which college bowl games have been canceled?

(WILX) - As the country deals with a once-in-a-century pandemic, college sports have been forced to make major changes. For some that has means cancelling events altogether, and despite it’s popularity football is no exception.

Below is a list bowl games. News 10 will update the list as we learn what their plans are for the 2020 season.

Playoff games

Rose Bowl

Orange Bowl

Sugar Bowl

Cotton Bowl Classic

Peach Bowl

Fiesta Bowl

Other

Alamo Bowl

Arizona Bowl

Armed Forces Bowl

Bahamas Bowl - Cancelled

Birmingham Bowl

Boca Raton Bowl

Camellia Bowl

Cheez-It Bowl

Citrus Bowl

Cure Bowl

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Fenway Bowl

First Responder Bowl

Frisco Bowl

Gasparilla Bowl

Gator Bowl

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Hawaii Bowl - Cancelled

Holiday Bowl - Cancelled

Independence Bowl

LA Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl

LendingTree Bowl

Liberty Bowl

Military Bowl

Montgomery Bowl

Music City Bowl

Myrtle Beach Bowl

New Orleans Bowl

New Mexico Bowl

Outback Bowl

Pinstripe Bowl

Quick Lane Bowl

Redbox Bowl - Cancelled

Sun Bowl

Texas Bowl

