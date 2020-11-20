Which college bowl games have been canceled?
(WILX) - As the country deals with a once-in-a-century pandemic, college sports have been forced to make major changes. For some that has means cancelling events altogether, and despite it’s popularity football is no exception.
Below is a list bowl games. News 10 will update the list as we learn what their plans are for the 2020 season.
Playoff games
Rose Bowl
Orange Bowl
Sugar Bowl
Cotton Bowl Classic
Peach Bowl
Fiesta Bowl
Other
Alamo Bowl
Arizona Bowl
Armed Forces Bowl
Bahamas Bowl - Cancelled
Birmingham Bowl
Boca Raton Bowl
Camellia Bowl
Cheez-It Bowl
Citrus Bowl
Cure Bowl
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Fenway Bowl
First Responder Bowl
Frisco Bowl
Gasparilla Bowl
Gator Bowl
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Hawaii Bowl - Cancelled
Holiday Bowl - Cancelled
Independence Bowl
LA Bowl
Las Vegas Bowl
LendingTree Bowl
Liberty Bowl
Military Bowl
Montgomery Bowl
Music City Bowl
Myrtle Beach Bowl
New Orleans Bowl
New Mexico Bowl
Outback Bowl
Pinstripe Bowl
Quick Lane Bowl
Redbox Bowl - Cancelled
Sun Bowl
Texas Bowl
