Ways you can help this holiday season through Volunteers Of America Michigan

Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a year this has been and the pandemic continues to impact many in Michigan.

Some have been sick and have lost family members.

Many have been laid off work and are still unemployed.

Sadly, with everything going on, it is likely that many homeless veterans, poor seniors, and struggling families will go without a Christmas.

Your neighbors desperately need your help. Studio 10 spoke with Volunteers of America Michigan about how you can give holidays meals, warm winter clothing, and gifts to those that would otherwise have nothing.

