Various College Football Covid Issues Develop Friday

-UNDATED (AP) - Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus. And Miami’s Manny Diaz is the latest active coach to become infected.

The 70-year-old Fulmer is a former Volunteers football coach. He posted on Twitter that he is “feeling fine” and was deemed not to have been in close contact with any Tennessee athletes or “sport-specific staff members.”

Tennessee plays at No. 23 Auburn on Saturday.

Diaz made a similar social media post to say he tested positive and is isolating. Diaz is 46 and says he will work virtually with the No. 12 Hurricanes until he can return to the field.

Miami is not scheduled to play again until Dec. 5 at Wake Forest. The Hurricanes had games scheduled for Saturday and Nov. 28, postponing both earlier this week because of coronavirus issues.

In other college football news related to the pandemic:

- Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t play in Saturday’s game at Stanford. The Spokesman-Review newspaper reported that de Laura might also miss the Nov. 27 game against Washington if he is placed in a 14-day quarantine. Redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper and redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz are listed as backups to de Laura on the team’s depth chart. Neither has ever taken a snap in a game for the Cougars.

- Seventh-ranked Cincinnati’s game against No. 25 Tulsa has been moved again in a shuffling of the American Athletic Conference football schedule. The Bearcats and Golden Hurricane are now set to play Dec. 12, a week before the planned date of the conference championship game. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, then moved to Dec. 4. The AAC also announced new dates for five other games postponed because of COVID-19 issues. The first is Memphis at Navy on Nov. 28.

- The University of Pittsburgh says its players will be outfitted with face coverings to use on the field and sideline during its home game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, in accordance with recent guidelines handed down by state officials in Pennsylvania. In a statement, Penn State said the new orders include exceptions for competition to be played without face coverings “in the context of rigorous and stringent University and Big Ten testing, health and safety protocols.” The Nittany Lions host Iowa on Saturday.