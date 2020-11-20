Advertisement

Take the pledge to “lift up” Lansing businesses

Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

With Michigan’s latest coronavirus cases surge and restrictions, local businesses are expecting to take another a big hit.

But good news, there’s a campaign -- working to help keep businesses in downtown Lansing alive -- as cases surge over the winter season.

It’s called “Lift up Local.”

Studio 10 spoke to the creators of the campaign, who explain how you can support the businesses safely during the holiday season.

To take the pledge to shop local this holiday season, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Hartmann and Monica Palmer of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
Pair of Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers members file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township
Rudy Giuliani filed Tuesday morning to represent Trump in the case. He has not entered an...
Trump campaign to withdraw lawsuit against Michigan
Ingham County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Art Ability Bags available for people of all abilities.
Take home art bags engage people of all abilities
Curbside Thanksgiving in the Lansing Area
Many Lansing Area Restaurants Are Offering Curbside Thanksgiving Meals
Studio 10 chats with Windwalker Underground Gallery
Find Out Where You Can Enroll Your Child in Music Lessons
For the 2020 season, the Salvation Army has made a list of changes to make sure both those...
Salvation Army of Ingham County asking for help to save Christmas for local families