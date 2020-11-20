Take the pledge to “lift up” Lansing businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

With Michigan’s latest coronavirus cases surge and restrictions, local businesses are expecting to take another a big hit.

But good news, there’s a campaign -- working to help keep businesses in downtown Lansing alive -- as cases surge over the winter season.

It’s called “Lift up Local.”

Studio 10 spoke to the creators of the campaign, who explain how you can support the businesses safely during the holiday season.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.