Take home art bags engage people of all abilities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the weather gets colder during this pandemic, activities are becoming limited.

That’s why local organization are looking for ways to engage to help people get creative during these harder times.

Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center in collaboration with All Faith Ministry for disABILITIES and Mid-Michigan Autism Association have restarted the Gallery’s Art Has No Barriers program.

With this new iteration of the program, the organization will be offering monthly Art Ability Bags.

Each Art Ability Bag will contain all the needed supplies for one person to complete a simple art project from the safety of their home.

