Suspect nicknamed “Psycho” arrested in New Mexico

(WILX) - A suspect being sought in connection with human remains found by Colorado authorities was arrested in New Mexico.

Adre Baroz, 26, was sought by authorities from multiple agencies after they discovered human remains along a highway. Law enforcement discovered the bodies when they executed a search warrant for stolen vehicles and equipment at a property near Los Sauces on Nov. 10.

Federal and state agents launched a nation-wide manhunt and tracked the suspect nicknamed “Psycho” to a motel in New Mexico on Thursday afternoon.

Baroz, nicknamed “Psycho,” faces charges of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault, and second-degree kidnapping.

“During this search, remains were found on the property. The remains were later discovered to be human remains,” said Conejos County Sheriff Garth Crowther. “This information we got at the first scene, we got a task force together - members of the task force assisted in searching a second property in close proximity to the first property. Additional human remains were found on the second property.”

Authorities say it may take several weeks or even months to identify the victims’ due to the decomposition of their bodies. Forensic anthropologists were able to determine the remains belonged to three people. The ages and gender of the bodies is still undetermined.

Baroz was arrested without incident. Law enforcement has not said if he has representation or what led them to identify him as a suspect.

