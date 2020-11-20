Advertisement

Suspect nicknamed “Psycho” arrested in New Mexico

Baroz was being sought in connection with human remains found by Colorado authorities.
Adre Baroz, nicknamed "Psycho," was the suspect in a nation-wide manhunt after the remains of...
Adre Baroz, nicknamed "Psycho," was the suspect in a nation-wide manhunt after the remains of three people were found in Colorado.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - A suspect being sought in connection with human remains found by Colorado authorities was arrested in New Mexico.

Adre Baroz, 26, was sought by authorities from multiple agencies after they discovered human remains along a highway. Law enforcement discovered the bodies when they executed a search warrant for stolen vehicles and equipment at a property near Los Sauces on Nov. 10.

Federal and state agents launched a nation-wide manhunt and tracked the suspect nicknamed “Psycho” to a motel in New Mexico on Thursday afternoon.

Baroz, nicknamed “Psycho,” faces charges of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault, and second-degree kidnapping.

“During this search, remains were found on the property. The remains were later discovered to be human remains,” said Conejos County Sheriff Garth Crowther. “This information we got at the first scene, we got a task force together - members of the task force assisted in searching a second property in close proximity to the first property. Additional human remains were found on the second property.”

Authorities say it may take several weeks or even months to identify the victims’ due to the decomposition of their bodies. Forensic anthropologists were able to determine the remains belonged to three people. The ages and gender of the bodies is still undetermined.

Baroz was arrested without incident. Law enforcement has not said if he has representation or what led them to identify him as a suspect.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Hartmann and Monica Palmer of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
Pair of Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers members file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township
Rudy Giuliani filed Tuesday morning to represent Trump in the case. He has not entered an...
Trump campaign to withdraw lawsuit against Michigan
Ingham County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Michigan State Police are hosting two "Stuff a Blue Goose" events this weekend to collect items...
Michigan State Police holding “Stuff a Blue Goose” events
CDC
CDC adds new symptoms to list of COVID-19 effects
(Credit: Greater Lansing Food Bank)
Mobile food distribution event in Lansing on Saturday
Lt. Governor Gilchrist speaks on Trump visit with GOP