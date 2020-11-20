Sumatran orangutan born at Prague Zoo

(WILX) - Prague zoo in the Czech Republic is celebrating the birth of a baby Sumatran orangutan.

The baby made its first appearance at the zoo Thursday, two days after it was born. The mother was seen holding the baby in her arms while eating and resting in its indoor enclosure.

Zookeepers said the experienced mother has been taking good care of her baby, who successfully started drinking milk.

According to Miroslav Bobek, director of Prague Zoo, the baby is invaluable from a genetics perspective as it is the only great-grandchild of an orangutan imported to the zoo from forests in Sumatra. Bobek said the baby orangutan might be the most precious of its kind in Europe.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.