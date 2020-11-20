Advertisement

Sumatran orangutan born at Prague Zoo

Sumatran orangutans are considered critically endangered.
A baby Sumatran orangutan was born at the Prague Zoo. Sumatran orangutans are considered...
A baby Sumatran orangutan was born at the Prague Zoo. Sumatran orangutans are considered critically endangered.(Prague Zoo Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Prague zoo in the Czech Republic is celebrating the birth of a baby Sumatran orangutan.

The baby made its first appearance at the zoo Thursday, two days after it was born. The mother was seen holding the baby in her arms while eating and resting in its indoor enclosure.

Zookeepers said the experienced mother has been taking good care of her baby, who successfully started drinking milk.

According to Miroslav Bobek, director of Prague Zoo, the baby is invaluable from a genetics perspective as it is the only great-grandchild of an orangutan imported to the zoo from forests in Sumatra. Bobek said the baby orangutan might be the most precious of its kind in Europe.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Hartmann and Monica Palmer of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
Pair of Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers members file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township
Rudy Giuliani filed Tuesday morning to represent Trump in the case. He has not entered an...
Trump campaign to withdraw lawsuit against Michigan
Ingham County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Vice President Mike Pence, with, from left, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr....
White House Coronavirus Task Force holds first briefing in months as vaccine nears reality
Michigan State Police are hosting two "Stuff a Blue Goose" events this weekend to collect items...
Michigan State Police holding “Stuff a Blue Goose” events
CDC
CDC adds new symptoms to list of COVID-19 effects
(Credit: Greater Lansing Food Bank)
Mobile food distribution event in Lansing on Saturday