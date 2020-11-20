Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Star: Alexis Arnett

Alexis Arnett is pictured here.
Alexis Arnett is pictured here.(Arnett)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Alexis Arnett is a sophomore at Charlotte High School.

Her love of sports started with cheerleading at the age of five with Grand Ledge Elite Cheerleading. She then joined the Charlotte Junior Oriole cheerleading group.

In eighth grade, Alexis discovered her love of volleyball when she tried out and was selected for the Charlotte Middle School team with several of her friends.

She attended volleyball camp and was excited when volleyball was selected as one of the sports available this fall.

