Recreational drone startup wins at LEAP’s November Virtual Hatching Event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Hatching is a business pitch competition produced by Lansing Economic Area Partnership’s (LEAP.) This year’s virtual series provides one winning entrepreneur from each event with $2,000 in cash support, as well as connection to valuable business services.

Five budding entrepreneurs pitched their ideas at the LEAP Nov. 12 virtual Hatching event. Pitches included Team Hustle, a basketball and mentorship startup for young men; Thimble Media, social media marketing for creative professionals; The Palm Reader, an online Lansing-based journalism platform; and Nature’s 92, a LEAP One&All alumnae company focused on the holistic health benefits of sea moss.

But top prize went to a startup idea that aimed high: Day’Shawn Lyons’ Drone Zone Air (DZA), a drone rental company specializing in creating fun flight experiences for special events such as birthday parties or corporate events.

In Lyons’ pitch, he highlighted a Toy Industry Association report that states consumer sales of drones grew 224% with children 5-17 in 2016 alone.

DZA offers beginner’s drone flight lessons, racing courses, obstacle courses and drone-based games. Lyons also highlighted the timeliness of DZA’s services as a way to encourage creative, fun interaction with friends while easily maintaining appropriate safety practices due to COVID-19.

“Winning this month’s Hatching was truly a blessing and an amazing experience,” said Lyons. “LEAP did a phenomenal job ensuring the contestants were prepared for the virtual pitch beforehand. I’m excited to purchase product and get Drone Zone Air, up and flying!”

The November 12 event was the last Hatching event for 2020. People interested in participating and pitching at LEAP’s Virtual Hatching competition can visit www.thehatching.org in early 2021 for information about the 2021 series of events.

