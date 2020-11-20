Punishment for new order could be a fine up to $1,000

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People could be put behind bars and face up to a $1,000 fine for not following the emergency health order. The order went into effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer supporting the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) emergency order on Thursday; saying this is the worst coronavirus surge the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some of the restrictions in the order closes theaters, casinos, group fitness classes and dine-in services at restaurants. If a business decides not to follow the emergency order, they may face penalties.

The MDHHS says in a statement that a violation of this order is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than 6 months or a fine up to $1,000 dollars for each violation or each day the violation continues.

The Barry Eaton District Health Department says they have liaisons who will speak to businesses if they have any questions or concerns about the order.

However, if businesses don’t comply with the order, they will take action.

“In the instance where we had to ask somebody to close under the MDHHS order, we would be working with local law enforcement on that,” said Sarah Surna of the Barry Eaton District Health Department.

