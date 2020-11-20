Advertisement

NFL Covid Issues Continue

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America...
In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadephia Eagles.

The NFL leader in sacks, Garrett was placed on the COVID list on Friday by the Browns, who had isolated him at home the previous two days because he was showing symptoms.

On Thursday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he expected Garrett to return on Friday, However, when Garrett tested positive the team followed protocols and placed him on the list.

Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and is one of the biggest reasons the Browns are in the playoff hunt. Cleveland hasn’t made the postseason since 2002 - the league’s longest drought.

In other virus-related NFL news:

- The New York Giants have had three more players test positive for COVID-19. The Giants, who have a bye this weekend, learned about the results Thursday night and told the unidentified players to self-isolate. Contract tracing has started. Earlier this week, placekicker Graham Gano tested positive and punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter were told to isolate because they had close contract with Gano. All three were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

- The Denver Broncos have told season ticket holders that due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins will be the last one played with fans in attendance at Empower Field at Mile High this season. The Broncos have been allowing 5,700 fans into their games. The Broncos’ final three home games, against the Saints, Bills and Raiders, will be played without any fans in the stands.

- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams returned to practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday at Indianapolis despite dealing with an ankle injury this week. The injury had prevented Adams from practicing Thursday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Adams had made good progress and “should be good to go” on Sunday. Adams hurt his ankle in a 24-20 victory over Jacksonville. He has nine touchdown catches to tie for the NFL lead despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.

