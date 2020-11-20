New Everett basketball coach in unique first season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Treyshawn Adams is in a unique spot.

He’s one of many coaches who might not get to be with his team this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this time it’s different. It’s his first year as the Vikings’ head coach.

“It’s unfortunate that I might not be able to coach,” he said. “Mainly, we just want the kids to be safe.”

This is a year Adams didn’t expect to see, especially during his first as a head coach.

“I played for Everett a long time ago under Johnny Jones. I graduated back in 2002. I’m really big into Everett’s culture. I still have a lot of relationships with people that went to Everett-past and present,” he said.

It’s a team he’s grown to love over the years, and Adams says he shares his team’s pain of learning their season is on hold.

“I can tell their spirits are kind of down, because it was the day of tryouts, and so I just popped in [the group chat] and tried to keep them motivated, because some of those guys already missed football and a couple of them are seniors. It’d be unfortunate for them to miss their last year of everything. I couldn’t imagine if that happened to us,” he said.

Adams says it’s been hard not being able to practice with his players in-person. But, he knows it’s for the best.

“It’s a Catch-22: you want people to play, but you want them to be safe too. We’re just trying to talk to them and make sure that they’re being safe and they’re practicing safe,” said Adams.

He says his team will be ready to play when the time comes and it will be a season they won’t be taking for granted.

“Whether it’s half a season, or we play only once a week, I would. I’m hoping they get to play, whether it’s the start of the new year, or after these three weeks are up. I’m hoping for the best,” said Adams.

If the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services approves, competition will begin for winter sports on January 4.

