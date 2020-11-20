Advertisement

NBA Free Agent Signings Soon to Begin

NBA LOGO (CREDIT: MGN)
NBA LOGO (CREDIT: MGN)(WITN)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

) -UNDATED (AP) - The NBA free-agent window opens in the NBA at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Deals are expected to start coming quickly Friday evening, and the NBA is investigating whether one - a widely reported sign-and-trade move that would have sent Bogdan Bogdanovic from Sacramento to Milwaukee - happened earlier than league rules allow. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday that the league is probing whether such an agreement existed, because if it did free-agent negotiations with Bogdanovic would have clearly started earlier than permissible.

Some deals likely won’t take long to get done without raising league ire. Anthony Davis of the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers is the biggest name on the free agency board; he turned down his option for this season with the Lakers but isn’t expected to go anyplace else.

Training camps open in about a week and a half.

Most Read

William Hartmann and Monica Palmer of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
Pair of Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers members file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township
CDC
CDC adds new symptoms to list of COVID-19 effects
Rudy Giuliani filed Tuesday morning to represent Trump in the case. He has not entered an...
Trump campaign to withdraw lawsuit against Michigan
Ingham County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Generic photo of Footballs
Various College Football Covid Issues Develop Friday
In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America...
NFL Covid Issues Continue
Fred VanVleet and the Raptors lose to the Boston Celtics 112-94 in game one of the Eastern...
Raptors To Open NBA Season in Florida
Generic photo of Footballs
Late Covid College Football Updates