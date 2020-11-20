NBA Free Agent Signings Soon to Begin

) -UNDATED (AP) - The NBA free-agent window opens in the NBA at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Deals are expected to start coming quickly Friday evening, and the NBA is investigating whether one - a widely reported sign-and-trade move that would have sent Bogdan Bogdanovic from Sacramento to Milwaukee - happened earlier than league rules allow. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday that the league is probing whether such an agreement existed, because if it did free-agent negotiations with Bogdanovic would have clearly started earlier than permissible.

Some deals likely won’t take long to get done without raising league ire. Anthony Davis of the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers is the biggest name on the free agency board; he turned down his option for this season with the Lakers but isn’t expected to go anyplace else.

Training camps open in about a week and a half.