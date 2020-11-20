MSU now offers gift card program due to pandemic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Associated Students of Michigan State University, also known as ASMSU, are now offering a grocery gift card program for MSU students who have recently lost their job at the university.

“Recently, a multitude of students were furloughed or terminated by the university. So this came as an inspiration to really support students particularly during the pandemic,” said student and for ASMSU VP of Finance & Operations Jordan Polk.

“This was after about 700 students were furloughed from residential housing and services and we were just having a discussion at the general assembly on how we could assist these individuals,” said bill writer and MSU student Nikunj Agarwal.

Agarwal told News 10 the idea came about mid-October, and it took three weeks to plan and execute.

“All undergraduate students who at least have been terminated or furloughed by the university are eligible for this program as long as they submit the application,” Polk said.

The application deadline for the grocery gift card program is Friday, November 27.

“This cannot be a replacement for everything they would have earned. But like I said, this is a supplement. It’s something better than nothing,” Agarwal said.

The gift card will be a minimum of $50 but a maximum of $100 per gift card. The program will be able to help up to 2,000 students.

“There is no financial obligation to pay the gift card back and it has no impact on anyone’s financial aid,” Polk said.

The card will be a Visa gift card that they will only be allowed to use for grocery or household items. To apply for the grocery gift card program, click the link here.

For more information about the ASMSU, click here.

