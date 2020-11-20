Advertisement

Mobile food distribution event in Lansing on Saturday

Registration starts at 7:00 a.m.
(Credit: Greater Lansing Food Bank)
(Credit: Greater Lansing Food Bank) (WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City Of Lansing is holding a drive-thru mobile food distribution at the South Church of The Nazarene.

Anyone experiencing financial hardship in need of food, especially due to the pandemic, families or individuals who have recently lost jobs, and senior citizens on fixed incomes are eligible to participate.

Cars can line up to register for the distribution at 7:00 a.m. Saturday. You will need to bring your ID or a piece of mail with your address on it to prove you’re a Lansing resident.

The distribution itself will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or until all the food has been distributed.

You must stay in your vehicle the entire time. Food will be placed in your trunk or hatchback, so you are asked to make sure there is room in your car. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, you are asked to stay home.

South Church of The Nazarene is located at 401 West Holmes Road.

