Michigan State Police holding “Stuff a Blue Goose” events

There are two events this weekend in Howell and Dimondale.
Michigan State Police are hosting two "Stuff a Blue Goose" events this weekend to collect items...
Michigan State Police are hosting two "Stuff a Blue Goose" events this weekend to collect items for families ahead of the holidays.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign is back for the holiday season.

Michigan State Troopers are asking the community to collect new toys, hygiene items, and non-perishables. They are placed in their blue patrol vehicle known as a “Blue Goose.”

There are the two Blue Goose events in mid-Michigan this weekend.

  • Saturday, Nov. 21
    • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    • Wal-Mart in Howell, 3850 E Grand River Avenue
  • Saturday, Nov. 21
    • 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    • First Presbyterian Church in Dimondale, 162 Bridge Street

The items collected will go to local shelters and food banks ahead of the holidays.

