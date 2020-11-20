Michigan State Police holding “Stuff a Blue Goose” events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign is back for the holiday season.

Michigan State Troopers are asking the community to collect new toys, hygiene items, and non-perishables. They are placed in their blue patrol vehicle known as a “Blue Goose.”

There are the two Blue Goose events in mid-Michigan this weekend.

Saturday, Nov. 21 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wal-Mart in Howell, 3850 E Grand River Avenue

Saturday, Nov. 21 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. First Presbyterian Church in Dimondale, 162 Bridge Street



The items collected will go to local shelters and food banks ahead of the holidays.

