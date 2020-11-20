Advertisement

Michigan close to reaching 300,000 coronavirus cases

The state total now sits at 295,177 cases
(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 20, Michigan health officials have reported 9,779 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 53 deaths. The state total now sits at 295,177 confirmed cases and 8,377 deaths.

Clinton County reports 2,157 cases and 18 deaths.

Eaton County reports 2,349 cases and 27 deaths.

Ingham County reports 7,444 cases and 97 deaths.

Jackson County reports 3,932 cases and 86 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,519 cases and 36 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

