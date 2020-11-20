Lt. Governor Gilchrist speaks on Trump visit with GOP

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday evening, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist called the Republican legislative leaders’ trip to the White House “a waste of time.”

President Trump invited State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield to a White House meeting on Friday.

“While they’re in Washington, they need to ask the president to pass another coronavirus relief package... so that people can have more support... so that the small businesses that are struggling in this pandemic economy that has failed because of the Trump administration still respond if they can get the relief that they need. And that’s what they should be advocating for rather than this election,” said Gilchrist.

Lt. Gilchrist also made a comment about the certification of the state’s election.

He says the plan to vote against the certification in Wayne County is “ scheme that will not work because the voters have spoken with a decisive and loud voice.”

Governor Whitmer echoes his remarks.

On CNN, the governor said she hopes the Republican leaders are going to Washington to lobby for COVID-19 funds.

She says anything else would undermine the Michigan election process.

