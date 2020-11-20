Advertisement

Lt. Governor Gilchrist speaks on Trump visit with GOP

(Lt. Garlin Gilchrist speaks.)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday evening, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist called the Republican legislative leaders’ trip to the White House “a waste of time.”

President Trump invited State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield to a White House meeting on Friday.

“While they’re in Washington, they need to ask the president to pass another coronavirus relief package... so that people can have more support... so that the small businesses that are struggling in this pandemic economy that has failed because of the Trump administration still respond if they can get the relief that they need. And that’s what they should be advocating for rather than this election,” said Gilchrist.

Lt. Gilchrist also made a comment about the certification of the state’s election.

He says the plan to vote against the certification in Wayne County is “ scheme that will not work because the voters have spoken with a decisive and loud voice.”

Governor Whitmer echoes his remarks.

On CNN, the governor said she hopes the Republican leaders are going to Washington to lobby for COVID-19 funds.

She says anything else would undermine the Michigan election process.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Hartmann and Monica Palmer of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
Pair of Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers members file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township
Rudy Giuliani filed Tuesday morning to represent Trump in the case. He has not entered an...
Trump campaign to withdraw lawsuit against Michigan
Ingham County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

College students had to adjust to in-person instruction.
Aquinas College successfully ends semester of in-person learning
MDHHS issued an emergency order on Wednesday.
Punishment for new order could be a fine up to $1,000
RECAP: Biden and Harris met with bipartisan governors to discuss COVID-19 plans
Positive Parenting: bedtime routines that work
Positive Parenting: bedtime routines that work