Late Covid College Football Updates

Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday’s Washington State at Stanford football game is now off because of Covid issues on the Washington State team. In the Big Ten, Friday night’s Purdue at Minnesota game is due to kick at 7:30, but the Gophers will not have close to a full roster available. Media reports indicate Minnesota has 20 players out either with Covid issues or injuries. In addition, a Minnesota assistant coach also is away with Covid issues. No other Big Ten games have been called off besides the Michigan State at Maryland game.

