Lansing Police investigating suspicious death

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Lansing Police announced they are investigating a suspicious death.

On Thursday, Nov. 19 at approximately 11:20 a.m., police were dispatched to a medical call at an apartment in the 5500 block of Joshua Street. Ingham County 911 dispatch advised responding officers that a witness inside the apartment had stated a male was in need of medical attention.

Upon arrival, officers located a male subject unresponsive inside the apartment. Lansing Fire Department Medics determined the subject, a 43-year-old male resident of the apartment, was deceased.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death as officers and detectives continue to investigate. Lansing Police is encouraging anyone with information in regards to this investigation to call Lansing Police Dept. at (517) 483-4600 or Detective Matt Salmon (517) 483-6855 or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

