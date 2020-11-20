Advertisement

GOP visits Washington to attend meeting with Trump

By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Democrats are not happy with the fact that Republican state lawmakers met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.

The White House did say that no one from the campaign would be at the meeting. But, we do know at least four of the Republican state lawmakers are in Washington D.C. as of now.

Chatfield tweeted the following on Friday afternoon:

The meeting between the president and top Republican legislators is just days before Michigan’s Board of Canvassers is expected to certify the election results. The Trump campaign and other Republicans are actively trying to stop that from happening in Michigan and other states.

But judges have thrown out most of the lawsuits the campaign has filed because there’s been no proof of widespread voter fraud. The campaign withdrew its lawsuit against the state of Michigan in federal court on Thursday.

Now, Democrats are worried the president is trying to persuade Republican leadership to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Michigan and award him with Michigan’s 16 electoral votes instead.

Election law experts say the chances of Michigan’s electoral votes going to the president are almost non-existent.

Protestors and reporters met Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey as he was walking through the terminal at Detroit Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in D.C.

He didn’t answer any questions.

Senator Tom Barrett from Potterville and in-coming House Speaker Jason Wentworth were walking with Senator Shirkey at Reagan.

WILX News 10 will keep you updated.

