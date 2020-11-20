Advertisement

Battle Creek Police to seek charges against driver who fled traffic stop

The vehicle was stolen, police attempted to make traffic stop
(MGN Image)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Battle Creek Police Department officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Kalamazoo County. Then, the vehicle sped off.

After a short time, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Limewood Apartments in Pennfield Township after they received information that the stolen vehicle was seen around there. 

The vehicle was then located upon arrival to the scene.

Five Kalamazoo children believed to be between the ages of 13 and 16 years of age were found at a nearby apartment. Two of the children were on probation out of Kalamazoo County. 

At this point, the children have been released to their parents and or legal guardians. The Battle Creek Police Department plans on seeking charges against the driver.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
William Hartmann and Monica Palmer of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
Pair of Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers members file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township
Ingham County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine
LPD officer suspended
LPD releases names of officers suspended for Baker St. arrest

Latest News

Clerks testify election was secure
Clerks testify election was secure
WILX Weather Evening 11/19/2020
CDC adds new COVID-19 symptoms
CDC adds new COVID-19 symptoms
Construction on 1-96 ramp to wrap up Friday