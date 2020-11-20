Battle Creek Police to seek charges against driver who fled traffic stop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Battle Creek Police Department officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Kalamazoo County. Then, the vehicle sped off.

After a short time, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Limewood Apartments in Pennfield Township after they received information that the stolen vehicle was seen around there.

The vehicle was then located upon arrival to the scene.

Five Kalamazoo children believed to be between the ages of 13 and 16 years of age were found at a nearby apartment. Two of the children were on probation out of Kalamazoo County.

At this point, the children have been released to their parents and or legal guardians. The Battle Creek Police Department plans on seeking charges against the driver.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.