Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Toys For Tots
Livestream
Homepage
News
State
National
International
Education
National Politics
Health
Weather
Live Stream
Live Events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cams
Map Room
Closings
Sports
Game of the Week
Sports Blitz
In My View
Seniors Sidelined
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Map
School Zone Diaries
School Zone
Studio 10
Abood Law Firm
Animals and Pets
Beauty and Fashion
Community Calendar
Family and Health
Featured Guests
Food
Fun and To-Do
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs at WILX
Send Us a News Tip!
Request Talent
Community
Newsletter
Contests
Schools Rule
Rising Stars
Submit Photos and Videos
Decision 2020
Election Results
National Results Map
VUit: Battleground States
Hot Button
Traffic
Traffic Map
Positive Parenting
Watching Your Wallet
MomsEveryday
Sparrow Medical Minute
On The Job
Holidays
Toys For Tots
Schedule
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
10.2 Heroes & Icons
10.5 Antenna TV
Holiday Vacations
3 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Warriors Lose Thompson For Coming Season
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) walks back onto the court to shoot free throws after being injured against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
(WILX)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST
|
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Pair of Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers members file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township
Ingham County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine
LPD releases names of officers suspended for Baker St. arrest
Latest News
One More Tournament This Year For Tiger Woods
Warriors Lose Thompson For Coming Season
Other Games Besides MSU Gone Because of Covid
Pistons Make Another Trade Thursday