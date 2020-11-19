Advertisement

Two juveniles charged for razor blades in park incident

(wcax)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - It is reported that the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office brought on charges for two juveniles due to their involvement in the razor blade incident at Howe Field.

The charges consist of the following: one count each for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon.

Update Regarding Razor Blade Incident at Howe Field. ERPD learned today that the Eaton County Prosecutors Office...

Posted by Eaton Rapids Police Department on Thursday, November 19, 2020

The court case proceedings are still ongoing and their identities are not known.

For more background information on the Eaton Rapids playground case, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
William Hartmann and Monica Palmer of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
Pair of Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers members file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township
Ingham County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine
LPD officer suspended
LPD releases names of officers suspended for Baker St. arrest

Latest News

Oversight committee call for election hearing to address reports of fraud
Coronavirus vaccines could change future vaccine development
Tillman was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies, Winston was taken by Washington Wizards
Tillman, Winston excited for new opportunity in NBA Draft
New techniques used for COVID-19 vaccine
New techniques used for COVID-19 vaccine