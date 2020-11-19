Two juveniles charged for razor blades in park incident

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - It is reported that the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office brought on charges for two juveniles due to their involvement in the razor blade incident at Howe Field.

The charges consist of the following: one count each for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon.

Update Regarding Razor Blade Incident at Howe Field. ERPD learned today that the Eaton County Prosecutors Office... Posted by Eaton Rapids Police Department on Thursday, November 19, 2020

The court case proceedings are still ongoing and their identities are not known.

For more background information on the Eaton Rapids playground case, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.