Two juveniles charged for razor blades in park incident
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - It is reported that the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office brought on charges for two juveniles due to their involvement in the razor blade incident at Howe Field.
The charges consist of the following: one count each for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon.
The court case proceedings are still ongoing and their identities are not known.
