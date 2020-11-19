Advertisement

Trump campaign to withdraw lawsuit against Michigan

Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani announced the move on Twitter.
Rudy Giuliani filed Tuesday morning to represent Trump in the case. He has not entered an appearance in federal court since 1992, according to online court records. That was the year before he was elected mayor.(Source: CNN/file)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning the Trump campaign announced that it is withdrawing their lawsuit in Michigan.

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote is not counted,” said the statement attributed to Trump’s attorney and former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani.

The move comes after two GOP members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers filed affidavits to rescind their vote to certify the Nov. 3 election results. It is the latest speed bump in the campaign’s multi-state push to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s projected electoral victory.

Wayne County is the state’s most populated county and voted for Biden over Trump 68% to 31% respectively.

One of the members that filed, Monica Palmer, wrote in her affidavit “I fully believe the Wayne County vote should not be certified.”

A spokeswoman for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the fight is over.

“There is no legal mechanism for them to rescind their vote,” said press secretary Aneta Kiersnowski. “Their job is done and the next step in the process is for the Board of State Canvassers to meet and certify.”

