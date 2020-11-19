Specialty building products distributor brings new jobs to Lansing area

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Cameron Ashley Building Products will open its newest distribution center at 3524 S. Canal Street in Delta Township. Representatives from Cameron Ashley say they intend to hire three to five full-time employees in the first year at the Delta Township operation.

Cameron Ashley specializes in distribution of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding and other specialty building products, and will focus on residential building products at its new Delta Township location.

“Our region has seen a steady flow of construction since 2019 across various industries, with over $3 billion in active construction,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP. “To have a leading building products distributor enter our market reaffirms our region’s growth trajectory.”

To contact the Lansing region distribution center, call (517) 730-0042.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.