Salvation Army of Ingham County asking for help to save Christmas for local families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Major Jim Irvine stopped by the Studio 10 weather patio to talk how many more families are in need of Christmas this year than ever.

The Salvation Army is still hosting their famous Red Kettle Campaign, but there are less locations that are accepting bell ringers so they are going virtual as well with their collections of funds to help families in need.

You can find more on the Red Kettle Campaign here.

Salvation Army is a recipient of Toys for Tots. Now more than ever, The Salvation Army says they are in need of donations to provide a Christmas for many local families.

WILX is a Toys for Tots drop off center for new, unwrapped toys.

