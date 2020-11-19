Advertisement

Rep. Slotkin tapped to help negotiate final defense bill for 2021

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WILX) - On Wednesday, Rep. Elissa Slotkin was designated as a member of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Conference Committee. This means she is responsible for negotiating the final defense bill for fiscal year 2021.

Slotkin will bring her perspective across a range of national security and homeland security issues to this new role.

“I’m proud of the tough PFAS provisions we passed in the House version of the Pentagon budget, including my amendment that would hold the military to Michigan’s new, strict PFAS clean-up standards. Now, I’m going to fight to keep these measures, and other critical provisions, in the final bill that we send to the President’s desk,” Slotkin said. “As an NDAA conferee, I’m proud to be able to leverage this opportunity to pass a bill that funds our military, provides for our national security, and delivers on important priorities that matter to us in Michigan.”

As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, Slotkin has fought for the inclusion of the following provisions in the defense bill:

  • tough measures to mitigate PFAS contamination
  • provisions to leverage Michigan’s manufacturing and innovation strengths to advance our military capabilities

In October, Slotkin led a bipartisan letter signed by over 70 members of Congress.

An official letter.
An official letter.(WILX)

The House-passed version of this year’s bill includes her amendment that would arm Michigan with the power to hold the Defense Department to its newly-enacted, strict PFAS clean-up standards.

Slotkin passed into law six key provisions to address PFAS contamination last year.

For a list of all the House FY21 NDAA provisions Slotkin has advocated for or passed, click here.

