Advertisement

Positive Parenting: Bedtime routines that work

Studies show a nightly routine is one way to help kids catch zzz’s, but what exactly should parents be doing each night?
Studies show a nightly routine is one way to help kids catch zzz’s, but what exactly should...
Studies show a nightly routine is one way to help kids catch zzz’s, but what exactly should parents be doing each night?(WSAW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Philadelphia, Pa. (WILX) - For many families, bedtime is a challenge. Studies show a nightly routine is one way to help kids catch zzz’s, but what exactly should parents be doing each night?

Research has shown bedtime routines are vital for getting adequate sleep. Yet, only about 65 percent of families in the United States report engaging in a routine five or more times a week.

In a new article, scientists reviewed literature on nightly habits that suggest certain activities may help children with sleep. These include: providing a healthy snack, hygiene practices such as bathing and brushing teeth, reading, singing, and physical contact, such as massaging or cuddling.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that infants under age one get 12 to 16 hours of sleep each in 24 hours. For children one to two, it’s eleven to 14 hours. Three to five-year-olds should get between ten and 13 hours. And kids ages six to 12 should get between nine and 12 hours.

Studies show that kids who don’t get enough sleep may be more likely to develop high blood pressure, obesity, and even depression. Some other tips to help your kids fall asleep: limit caffeine consumption, stop the use of electronics at least an hour before bedtime, and dim the lights to help them wind down.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Former UAW vice president and ex-General Motors board member Joe Ashton has been sentenced to...
Former UAW vice president sentenced to prison
LPD officer suspended
LPD releases names of officers suspended for Baker St. arrest
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders

Latest News

There are simple steps parents can take to ensure their child is healthy and ready to learn.
Positive Parenting: Ready to learn: It’s more than the ABCs!
A new CDC survey shows older teens and young adults may be taking a hard hit to their mental...
Positive Parenting: Young adults and mental health during COVID
Violet Lentz has been opening polls in Wheatfield Twp the same way for decades.
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! 96-year-old poll worker continues to brighten election day in unique way
You probably know where you stand when it comes to voting in this year’s election. But what do...
Positive Parenting: Kids know more about politics than you think