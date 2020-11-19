Positive Parenting: Bedtime routines that work

Philadelphia, Pa. (WILX) - For many families, bedtime is a challenge. Studies show a nightly routine is one way to help kids catch zzz’s, but what exactly should parents be doing each night?

Research has shown bedtime routines are vital for getting adequate sleep. Yet, only about 65 percent of families in the United States report engaging in a routine five or more times a week.

In a new article, scientists reviewed literature on nightly habits that suggest certain activities may help children with sleep. These include: providing a healthy snack, hygiene practices such as bathing and brushing teeth, reading, singing, and physical contact, such as massaging or cuddling.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that infants under age one get 12 to 16 hours of sleep each in 24 hours. For children one to two, it’s eleven to 14 hours. Three to five-year-olds should get between ten and 13 hours. And kids ages six to 12 should get between nine and 12 hours.

Studies show that kids who don’t get enough sleep may be more likely to develop high blood pressure, obesity, and even depression. Some other tips to help your kids fall asleep: limit caffeine consumption, stop the use of electronics at least an hour before bedtime, and dim the lights to help them wind down.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.