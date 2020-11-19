Advertisement

Pistons take PG Hayes, C Stewart and PF Bey in NBA Draft

Pistons take three players in first round
(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons took point guard Killian Hayes with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Hayes fills a void at point guard for the Pistons.

Hayes played most recently for Ratiopharm Ulm of the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany.

Hayes is the highest player to be drafted out of France, according to ESPN.

The Pistons also added Washington center Isaiah Stewart with the 16th pick (originally belonging to the Portland Trailblazers and traded to Houston, then Detroit).

The Pistons then traded for the 19th pick and selected Saddiq Bey out of Villanova, and gave Luke Kennard to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Radio host Jamie McKibbin, a beloved community figure in Jackson, died in a boating accident...
Longtime radio host and owner Jamie McKibbin dies
Area by Clendening Lake.
Missing hunters identified and found at Clendening Lake
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders
Ohio will go into curfew starting Thursday

Latest News

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo directs his team during the first half in a first-round...
Michigan State basketball keeps pushing on without Izzo
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Men’s Basketball Schedule for 2020-21 Season Announced
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives on Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) in the...
Former Spartans expected to go early in NBA Draft
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dedrick Mills (26) reaches for the touchdown during the...
No More Parents At Ohio State Home Games