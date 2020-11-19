Pistons take PG Hayes, C Stewart and PF Bey in NBA Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons took point guard Killian Hayes with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Hayes fills a void at point guard for the Pistons.

Hayes played most recently for Ratiopharm Ulm of the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany.

Hayes is the highest player to be drafted out of France, according to ESPN.

The Pistons also added Washington center Isaiah Stewart with the 16th pick (originally belonging to the Portland Trailblazers and traded to Houston, then Detroit).

The Pistons then traded for the 19th pick and selected Saddiq Bey out of Villanova, and gave Luke Kennard to the Los Angeles Clippers.

