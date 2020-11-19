Pistons Make Another Trade Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One day after acquiring three first round draft picks, the Detroit Pistons made a trade Thursday with the Atlanta Hawks. First year general manager Troy Weaver sent Kyrie Thomas and Tony Snell to the Hawks in exchange for veteran Duane Dedmon. Weaver is almost completely revamping the Pistons’ roster preparing for the season opening games on December 22nd.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.