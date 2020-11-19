Advertisement

Pistons Make Another Trade Thursday

(WNDU)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One day after acquiring three first round draft picks, the Detroit Pistons made a trade Thursday with the Atlanta Hawks. First year general manager Troy Weaver sent Kyrie Thomas and Tony Snell to the Hawks in exchange for veteran Duane Dedmon. Weaver is almost completely revamping the Pistons’ roster preparing for the season opening games on December 22nd.

