Pair of Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers members file affidavits to rescind certification of election results

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Two members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers are pushing to reverse their decision after certifying the election results Tuesday evening.

Wednesday night Monica Palmer, chair of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, and William Hartmann, on of two Republicans on the board, filed signed affidavits demanding to rescind their “yes” votes for certification.

“I fully believe the Wayne County vote should not be verified,” Palmer said in an affidavit. “The Wayne County election had serious process flaws which deserve investigation. I continue to ask for information to assure Wayne County voters that these elections were conducted fairly and accurately.”

Tuesday two Republican members of the board initially caused a deadlock. Eventually they agreed to certify the county’s vote on the condition of an audit.

“Late in the evening, I was enticed to agree to certify based on the promise that a full and independent audit would take place,” said Hartmann in his affidavit. “I would not have agreed to the certification but for the promise of an audit.”

“This vote was followed by public derision from our two democrat colleagues. I, and Monica Palmer, who also voted against certification, were berated and ridiculed by members of the public and other Board members,” Hartman state in the affidavit. “This conduct included specious claims that I was racially motivated in my decision. This public ostracism continued for hours during which time we were not provided an opportunity to break for dinner and were not advised that we could depart and resume the hearing on another date.”

