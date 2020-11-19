Advertisement

Owl found inside Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

By WKTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WKTV) - A big-eyed traveler got himself stuck inside New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Ellen Kalish, the director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, said the northern saw-whet owl, now named Rockefeller, likely “cushioned with all the branches and the boughs and just couldn’t get out.”

It is believed the owl was stuck inside the iconic Christmas tree for at least three days without food or water.

After Rockefeller was rescued, he was sent to a veterinarian where they fed him and made sure he was hydrated.

The truck driver who drove the 75-foot Norway spruce to New York City found the owl.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, where he probably was trapped in when they tied it up and started to transport it,” Kalish said. “But the fact that he’s in such great shape as he is, it’s wonderful.”

Once Rockefeller is fully recovered, he will be released back into the wild, joining about two million other northern saw-whet owls that live in the wild across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Radio host Jamie McKibbin, a beloved community figure in Jackson, died in a boating accident...
Longtime radio host and owner Jamie McKibbin dies
Area by Clendening Lake.
Missing hunters identified and found at Clendening Lake
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders
Ohio will go into curfew starting Thursday

Latest News

Ingham County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine
The virtual special Mason School Board Meeting.
High school students open up about mental health amid pandemic
Rep. Slotkin tapped to help negotiate final defense bill for 2021
Mason Public Schools suspends in-person instruction until Jan. 2021
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township