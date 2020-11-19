Advertisement

Other Games Besides MSU Gone Because of Covid

Generic photo of Footballs(WLUC)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The Big Ten game Saturday between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled. A COVID-19 outbreak on the Terrapins resulted in a positive test for coach Michael Locksley. It’s the second straight cancellation for the Terrapins, who were scheduled to face Ohio State last week before several players on the team contracted the coronavirus. Maryland has not played since beating Penn State on Nov. 7. Also scrapped, No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette versus Arkansas, while the No. 11 Oregon Ducks will host UCLA on Saturday instead of Friday because of coronavirus issues.

