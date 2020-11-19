One More Tournament This Year For Tiger Woods

-UNDATED (AP) - Tiger Woods has one more tournament on his schedule this year. The PNC Championship says Woods will play with 11-year-old son Charlie in the tournament that has been pairing fathers and sons for 25 years. Woods says he’s excited to play in the Dec. 19-20 tournament in Orlando, Florida. His son has been playing junior events. One video of Charlie swinging the club on the range went viral. Alastair Johnston at IMG created the event. He recalls congratulating Woods after his 1997 Masters win that it qualified him for the Father-Son.