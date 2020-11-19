Advertisement

One More Tournament This Year For Tiger Woods

Masters champion Tiger Woods has a laugh on the No. 1 hole during Round 4 of the Masters at...
Masters champion Tiger Woods has a laugh on the No. 1 hole during Round 4 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, November 15, 2020.(Charles Laberge | Charles Laberge/Augusta National)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Tiger Woods has one more tournament on his schedule this year. The PNC Championship says Woods will play with 11-year-old son Charlie in the tournament that has been pairing fathers and sons for 25 years. Woods says he’s excited to play in the Dec. 19-20 tournament in Orlando, Florida. His son has been playing junior events. One video of Charlie swinging the club on the range went viral. Alastair Johnston at IMG created the event. He recalls congratulating Woods after his 1997 Masters win that it qualified him for the Father-Son.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
William Hartmann and Monica Palmer of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
Pair of Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers members file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township
Ingham County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine
LPD officer suspended
LPD releases names of officers suspended for Baker St. arrest

Latest News

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) walks back onto the court to shoot free throws...
Warriors Lose Thompson For Coming Season
Generic photo of Footballs
Other Games Besides MSU Gone Because of Covid
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) walks back onto the court to shoot free throws...
Warriors Lose Thompson For Coming Season
Pistons Make Another Trade Thursday