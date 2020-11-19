Oakland County eatery places minimums for outdoor dining

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A popular Latin restaurant in the Village of Clarkston posted that there will be a food and drink minimum for outdoor seating.

Honcho Latin Street Food & Coffee will have a minimum of $150 Monday through Thursday and a $200 minimum on Friday through Sunday. All reservations must be made online.

Curbside takeout is still available with no minimum.

Responses to the announcement on Facebook were mixed with some saying the minimum could easily be met when divided amongst four people or so, while others claimed the amount was high when many are struggling financially but still want to help the industry.

With the new restrictions put in place Wednesday, other venues may end up following suit.

Honcho is part of the Union Joints family which includes Fenton Fire Hall, Union Woodshop, and Vinsetta Garage.

