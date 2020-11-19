Advertisement

Oakland County eatery places minimums for outdoor dining

The minimum for weekends is slightly higher than during the week.
Honcho Latin Street Food & Coffee will implement food and drink minimums for outdoor seating.
Honcho Latin Street Food & Coffee will implement food and drink minimums for outdoor seating.(Honcho Facebook)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A popular Latin restaurant in the Village of Clarkston posted that there will be a food and drink minimum for outdoor seating.

Honcho Latin Street Food & Coffee will have a minimum of $150 Monday through Thursday and a $200 minimum on Friday through Sunday. All reservations must be made online.

Curbside takeout is still available with no minimum.

Responses to the announcement on Facebook were mixed with some saying the minimum could easily be met when divided amongst four people or so, while others claimed the amount was high when many are struggling financially but still want to help the industry.

With the new restrictions put in place Wednesday, other venues may end up following suit.

Honcho is part of the Union Joints family which includes Fenton Fire Hall, Union Woodshop, and Vinsetta Garage.

Posted by Honcho on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Former UAW vice president and ex-General Motors board member Joe Ashton has been sentenced to...
Former UAW vice president sentenced to prison
LPD officer suspended
LPD releases names of officers suspended for Baker St. arrest
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani filed Tuesday morning to represent Trump in the case. He has not entered an...
Trump campaign to withdraw lawsuit against Michigan
Specialty building products distributor brings new jobs to Lansing area
AG Nessel files embezzlement charges against guardian
MSU football fans sharing their disappointed feelings Monday night as talks about the Big Ten...
Maryland Athletics Cancels Saturday’s Football Game Against Michigan State