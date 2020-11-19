Morrice boy is named Lions and BCBS’s #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Winner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan announced the winner of the sixth annual #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes is 12-year-old Oliver Long from Morrice.

As a prize, Long will receive a Detroit Lions prize pack and a $1,000 grocery gift card to be used towards Thanksgiving dinner with his family. The prize package includes an autographed replica Detroit Lions game ball, a custom Detroit Lions jersey, and other items provided by the team.

In an overwhelming response compared to 2019′s entry total, over 2,600 entries were received this year.

“Blue Cross congratulates Oliver and his family for their commitment to maintaining healthy and active lifestyles,” said Andrew Hetzel, vice president of Corporate Communications at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “Oliver is as an outstanding model for our #MIKidsCan program, which recognizes the benefits kids receive from good food choices and daily exercise. We appreciate our continued partnership with the Detroit Lions, who are providing this safe and healthy Thanksgiving experience for Oliver and his family.”

The sweepstakes supports Blue Cross’ commitment to children’s health via its #MIKidsCan campaign and partnership with the Detroit Lions’ Play 60 program. Both initiatives are aimed at encouraging kids to embrace healthy habits and be active for at least 60 minutes every day. Blue Cross has given more than $6.5 million in support of kids’ health and wellness initiatives across Michigan over the last 15 years, reaching almost 395,000 children in more than 900 schools.

“We’d like to thank Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Detroit Lions for this amazing prize,” the Long family said. “Oliver and his brother Griffin have been brought up watching the Lions and all of Michigan’s sports teams, and as they get older it amazes us with the knowledge they have of the players on the Lions roster. Oliver hopes to one day be playing for the team.”

Oliver Long (left) with his father, Brad, and little brother, Griffin. Oliver and Griffin have been raised watching all of Michigan's sports teams and Oliver hopes to one day play for the Lions. (Long Family)

