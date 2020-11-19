Michigan’s top doctor addresses vaccine access

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Yesterday the state released its coronavirus numbers. Before the release, Michigan already had the sixth-most cases in the country.

The state epidemiologist says what is more concerning is how quickly the number of deaths in Michigan has risen over the last few weeks. With a vaccine on the horizon, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says it will be a while before the general public has access to it.

“There is no question the day that vaccine comes available it will only be available in limited quantities,” said Khaldun. “It will only be available for those the CDC has determined are the highest-risk populations and that will start with health care providers. So it will be several months, well into 2021 before that vaccine is even available or widely distributed to the general population.”

The state is urging more people to download the MI COVID Alert app to help with contact tracing. It uses GPS and Bluetooth to let you know if you have been near someone who tested positive. The state says it does not store any personal data from users.

