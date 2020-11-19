Advertisement

Michigan has over 280,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

(KOLO)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 19, Michigan health officials have reported 7,592 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 134 deaths. The state total now sits at 285,398 cases and 8,324 deaths.

Clinton County reports 2,051 cases and 18 deaths.

Eaton County reports 2,191 cases and 24 deaths.

Ingham County reports 7,017 cases and 91 deaths.

Jackson County reports 3,638 cases and 82 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 6,478 cases and 182 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

