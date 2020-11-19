Mason Public Schools suspends in-person instruction until Jan. 2021

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason Public Schools already chose to close Harvey Education Center and suspend in-person instruction. Now, they are going fully virtual.

Given the latest emergency orders issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), high school instruction will be remote until December 9 and athletics can no longer take place.

Students who participate in Learning Labs can return in-person on Monday, November 30 in all buildings. Also, families with students in special education basic classrooms will be contacted by their child’s teacher or the Special Education Director about timelines as it pertains to in-person instruction.

During a Special Board of Education Meeting on Monday, the Board voted to suspend all K-12 general education in-person instruction and continue remotely until January 2021.

Keep in mind that the The Board of Education will meet in either December and January to assess the next steps.

