Advertisement

Mason Public Schools suspends in-person instruction until Jan. 2021

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason Public Schools already chose to close Harvey Education Center and suspend in-person instruction. Now, they are going fully virtual.

Given the latest emergency orders issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), high school instruction will be remote until December 9 and athletics can no longer take place.

Students who participate in Learning Labs can return in-person on Monday, November 30 in all buildings. Also, families with students in special education basic classrooms will be contacted by their child’s teacher or the Special Education Director about timelines as it pertains to in-person instruction.

During a Special Board of Education Meeting on Monday, the Board voted to suspend all K-12 general education in-person instruction and continue remotely until January 2021.

Keep in mind that the The Board of Education will meet in either December and January to assess the next steps.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Radio host Jamie McKibbin, a beloved community figure in Jackson, died in a boating accident...
Longtime radio host and owner Jamie McKibbin dies
Area by Clendening Lake.
Missing hunters identified and found at Clendening Lake
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders
Ohio will go into curfew starting Thursday

Latest News

The virtual special Mason School Board Meeting.
High school students open up about mental health amid pandemic
Rep. Slotkin tapped to help negotiate final defense bill for 2021
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township
Future in doubt for two local malls
Future in doubt for two local malls