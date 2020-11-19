High school students open up about mental health amid pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many high school students across Mid-Michigan are calling out for help when it comes to their mental health.

High school senior Mac Huisken spoke on behalf of high school students to the Mason School Board on Monday evening.

Huisken says that their mental health has really taken a toll and doesn’t know what else to do but to turn to administration for help.

“Having one day dedicated to help. It would be so beneficial to so many students. If there’s a time where you need to sit down and actually talk to your teacher,” said Huisken. “They’re so overworked during the day they have no time. Having a day where you just can communicate with your teacher... get help from your teacher.”

High school senior Alex Curry says he’s had several mental breakdowns during the school year and feels there isn’t enough support in the virtual classroom.

Curry says he doesn’t mind learning virtually but wishes there was more help offered for mental health.

“This would be a bad system if people didn’t have emotions or anything like that and people didn’t feel stressed,” said Curry. “Find a way. Deal with that because if they don’t, it’s just a disaster like it has been.”

Because the meeting was public comment, the school board could not respond to comments made.

