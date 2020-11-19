Many Lansing Area Restaurants Are Offering Curbside Thanksgiving Meals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Don’t want to cook this year for Thanksgiving? Want to support a local restaurant? There are many options in the Lansing area when it comes to curbside Thanksgiving meals. Some of those options include Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe, Good Truckin’ Diner, Fidler’s on the Grand, Wrought Iron Grill, Gump’s BBQ, Cracker Barrel, Ellie’s Country Kitchen in Williamston, Bob Evans, Plymouth Congregational Church in Lansing, Capital Prime, The English Inn, Cask and Company, Saddleback BBQ, State Room, Tannin, Mitten Raised Bakery, Capital City BBQ and Blondie’s Barn. Call soon to find out the deadline to order ahead of time and any other restrictions.

