Ingham County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Mid-Michigan, local heath departments are beginning to prepare for when the vaccines arrive.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says they are ready for the vaccine as soon as their new freezers arrive.

“They are getting deployed across the state or people are figuring out where to find them. Like I said, every place where you have a preponderance of research laboratories like MSU,” said Officer Vail. “MSU, no doubt, in their biochemistry department, microbiology department and every other science department you know in their basic laboratory where they do research have many of these minus 70 degree freezers.”

The coronavirus vaccine will need to be stored in a minus seventy degree freezer. Normal freezers in a kitchen are typically -20 degrees.

Officer Vail says the freezer will be large enough to hold more vaccines than people in Ingham County.

The Clinton County health department says it has enough freezers in place for the first round of vaccines without buying a new one.

The Barry-Eaton health department says it doesn’t have freezers yet, but they are currently working on developing a distribution plan.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.