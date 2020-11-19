Advertisement

Ingham County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

((AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File))
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Mid-Michigan, local heath departments are beginning to prepare for when the vaccines arrive.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says they are ready for the vaccine as soon as their new freezers arrive.

“They are getting deployed across the state or people are figuring out where to find them. Like I said, every place where you have a preponderance of research laboratories like MSU,” said Officer Vail. “MSU, no doubt, in their biochemistry department, microbiology department and every other science department you know in their basic laboratory where they do research have many of these minus 70 degree freezers.”

The coronavirus vaccine will need to be stored in a minus seventy degree freezer. Normal freezers in a kitchen are typically -20 degrees.

Officer Vail says the freezer will be large enough to hold more vaccines than people in Ingham County.

The Clinton County health department says it has enough freezers in place for the first round of vaccines without buying a new one.

The Barry-Eaton health department says it doesn’t have freezers yet, but they are currently working on developing a distribution plan.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Radio host Jamie McKibbin, a beloved community figure in Jackson, died in a boating accident...
Longtime radio host and owner Jamie McKibbin dies
Area by Clendening Lake.
Missing hunters identified and found at Clendening Lake
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders
Ohio will go into curfew starting Thursday

Latest News

The virtual special Mason School Board Meeting.
High school students open up about mental health amid pandemic
Rep. Slotkin tapped to help negotiate final defense bill for 2021
Mason Public Schools suspends in-person instruction until Jan. 2021
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township