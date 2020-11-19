Gun Lake Casino remains open

WAYLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Despite the new emergency order shutting down casinos Gun Lake Casino in west Michigan is staying open.

Gun Lake is located on sovereign land, meaning they are only subject to federal orders. Despite the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders, they won’t be closing.

The casino’s assistant general manager says they will evaluate their safety measures on a weekly basis.

“As we continue to evaluate, we still take this very seriously. I think we have one of the more advanced ‘play it safe initiatives’, everyone calls it something a little different,” said Carter Pavey. “We have one of the most advanced programs in place. We are very strict on those programs.”

The casino is still following some parts of the order. Friday it will close all dine-in services along with card tables, except in the “high limit” room where they can limit numbers of people.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.