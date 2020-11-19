GM to offer auto insurance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors is expanding their On-Star brand to now offer insurance.

On-Star Insurance Services is billed as a digital insurance experience for drivers. On-Star is GM’s popular in-vehicle communication system.

“OnStar Insurance will promote safety, security and peace of mind,” said Andrew Rose, president of OnStar Insurance Services. “We aim to be an industry leader, offering insurance in an innovative way. GM customers who have subscribed to OnStar and connected services will be eligible to receive discounts, while also receiving fully-integrated services from OnStar Insurance Services.”

GM says Arizona residents and GM employees will have the option for insurance by the end of the year. The general public will be able to opt in early next year.

GM said drivers who are already subscribed to On-Star will be eligible for discounts on the insurance.

