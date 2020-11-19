Advertisement

Former Spartans finally selected in NBA Draft

Tillman goes 35 to Memphis, Winston to Washington
(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Xavier Tillman was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at 35th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The pick came from the Sacramento Kings, who traded it to Memphis for the 40th pick and a future pick as well.

Tillman joins former Spartan Jaren Jackson Jr., who was selected 4th by Memphis in the 2018 draft.

The two were teammates with Cassius Winston when the Spartans won their first of three straight Big Ten Championships in 2018.

Winston was selected 53rd by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who made the pick for the Washington Wizards.

Winston dropped close to 30 picks below his projected spot; he was expected to be taken late in the first round.

