Advertisement

Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby

By WESH Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTONA, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida mother is facing charges after she was caught on a doorbell camera abandoning her 3-month-old baby, handing the infant off to a woman who had no idea who she was.

At almost 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the resident of a Deltona, Florida, home was asleep when 33-year-old Melissa Kelley showed up with her 3-month-old child in a carrier, rang the bell and handed the baby over.

“Some girl just came up and abandoned her baby at my door. She just pushed the baby in the door and walked away. I don’t know her name. I have no idea who she is,” said the resident in a 911 call.

The homeowner says Kelley told her she could no longer care for the infant and that the baby’s father would come for him. It turned out the homeowner’s daughter is dating the father, but the homeowner didn’t know that at first.

“She came up and just left her baby. I said, ‘You’re leaving your baby with me?’ And she said yes. I said, ‘You’re abandoning your baby,’” said the homeowner in a 911 call.

Investigators found Kelley hours later, near some woods in Astor, where she lives. She was ultimately charged with child neglect and child desertion.

Deputies say she left the infant in a soiled diaper with an empty baby bottle and half a can of formula. She warned the homeowner the baby had scabies.

According to the sheriff’s report, Kelley was distraught over the breakup with the baby’s father. Before the incident, she allegedly sent text messages that read “Please don’t make me throw this baby in the trash” and talked about harming herself with drugs.

The baby was taken to the hospital and placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Copyright 2020 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Former UAW vice president and ex-General Motors board member Joe Ashton has been sentenced to...
Former UAW vice president sentenced to prison
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders
LPD officer suspended
LPD releases names of officers suspended for Baker St. arrest
Ryan's Roadhouse is a fixture in the community.
Restaurant owner encourages last-minute business ahead of shutdown

Latest News

Many high school students across Mid-Michigan are calling out for help when it comes to their...
Students struggle with mental health
Ingham County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine
The virtual special Mason School Board Meeting.
High school students open up about mental health amid pandemic
Rep. Slotkin tapped to help negotiate final defense bill for 2021
Mason Public Schools suspends in-person instruction until Jan. 2021