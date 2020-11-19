Five ways to create Thanksgiving dinner on a budget

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s that time of year again, preparing for Thanksgiving dinner.

Even though family gatherings or Friends-givings may be smaller, budgets are likely tighter too.

There are things hosts can do besides watching grocery store deal, using reward points or pooling resources by shopping with family members or friends.

Here are some tips to save and budget for holiday dinners from senior research analyst, Simon Zhen.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.