FDA announces a new tool for outbreaks of foodborne illnesses

(WILX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses. The agency says it will start publishing a weekly update called the Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation (CORE) Investigation Table on all outbreak cases it is investigating.

Updates included on the user-friendly table will include the stages of each investigation including early stages and as soon as the FDA begins a response to the outbreak.

The table will include information such as:

Date posted on the table (when it has been determined that the outbreak may involve an FDA-regulated food)

Reference number (an FDA assigned number used to identify an outbreak for reference by stakeholders)

Pathogen

Product(s) linked to illnesses (if any)

Case count

Investigation status

Outbreak status

Recall initiated

Traceback initiated (box will be empty of have a check mark)

On-site inspection initiated (box will be empty of have a check mark)

Collection and analysis of sampling (box will be empty of have a check mark) Previously, Americans waited for public health advisories or recalls to learn about concerns released to food products. The FDA hopes the new reports will allow the public to learn about outbreaks earlier and more frequently.

The agency’s investigation team the coordinated outbreak response and evaluation network will be publishing the updates.

Today, we are releasing a new tool to communicate foodborne illness outbreak information frequently and as soon as the FDA begins an outbreak investigation – prior to a public health advisory or recall of a certain food product being issued. https://t.co/C98vW9BQwR pic.twitter.com/29Q4A7Snj3 — Frank Yiannas (@FrankYiannasFDA) November 18, 2020

