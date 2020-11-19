Advertisement

FDA announces a new tool for outbreaks of foodborne illnesses

The updates will include the stages of each investigation including early stages.
Food and Drug Administration, FDA, building<br />Graphics Project
Food and Drug Administration, FDA, building<br />Graphics Project(WDTV)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses. The agency says it will start publishing a weekly update called the Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation (CORE) Investigation Table on all outbreak cases it is investigating.

Updates included on the user-friendly table will include the stages of each investigation including early stages and as soon as the FDA begins a response to the outbreak.

The table will include information such as:

  • Date posted on the table (when it has been determined that the outbreak may involve an FDA-regulated food)
  • Reference number (an FDA assigned number used to identify an outbreak for reference by stakeholders)
  • Pathogen
  • Product(s) linked to illnesses (if any)
  • Case count
  • Investigation status
  • Outbreak status
  • Recall initiated
  • Traceback initiated (box will be empty of have a check mark)
  • On-site inspection initiated (box will be empty of have a check mark)

Collection and analysis of sampling (box will be empty of have a check mark) Previously, Americans waited for public health advisories or recalls to learn about concerns released to food products. The FDA hopes the new reports will allow the public to learn about outbreaks earlier and more frequently.

The agency’s investigation team the coordinated outbreak response and evaluation network will be publishing the updates.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Former UAW vice president and ex-General Motors board member Joe Ashton has been sentenced to...
Former UAW vice president sentenced to prison
LPD officer suspended
LPD releases names of officers suspended for Baker St. arrest
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders
Ryan's Roadhouse is a fixture in the community.
Restaurant owner encourages last-minute business ahead of shutdown

Latest News

William Hartmann and Monica Palmer of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
Pair of Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers members file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
GM to offer auto insurance
Two Wayne County Board of Canvassers affidavits
Two Wayne County Board of Canvassers want their vote rescinded
Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is on sovereign land, so it is only subject to federal orders.
Gun Lake Casino remains open