Advertisement

COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank Utah hospital staff

Grover Wilhelmsen performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.
Grover Wilhelmsen performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former teacher battling COVID-19 serenaded the hospital staff that helped to treat him in Utah.

A video shows 70-year-old Grover Wilhelmsen, a retired orchestra teacher, playing his violin.

What makes this story even more special is he performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.

At the time, Wilhelmsen wasn’t able to speak, so he wrote a note to ask his nurse and wife to bring his violin to the hospital.

Staff at the facility in Ogden said they were brought to tears as they watched him play.

Wilhelmsen said he wanted to show his gratitude to the health care workers.

Wilhelmsen’s wife said he’s been transferred to a long-term acute care facility.

She said he’s doing well, but still on a ventilator.

The family is hoping he’ll be home for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
William Hartmann and Monica Palmer of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
Pair of Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers members file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township
Ingham County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine
LPD officer suspended
LPD releases names of officers suspended for Baker St. arrest

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he leaves The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov....
LIVE: Biden tells governors he’ll help states overcome coronavirus
Mental health is important.
CDC warns of long-term mental health effects of COVID-19
About 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million...
US adult smoking rate looks unchanged, vaping rate higher
Vice President Mike Pence, with, from left, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr....
LIVE: WH task force holds briefing; CDC begs Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving